Market cap of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] reaches 87.00M – now what?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUDI] gained 10.62% on the last trading session, reaching $6.25 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Has Entered into Strategic Partnership with China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Co., Ltd. on Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe Supply.

Pursuant to the Agreement, HUDI will supply stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes to Huanqiu and its affiliated subsidiaries as part of Huanqiu’s procurement process for contracted construction projects.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. represents 13.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.00 million with the latest information. HUDI stock price has been found in the range of $5.90 to $6.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, HUDI reached a trading volume of 4634572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for HUDI stock

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.61. With this latest performance, HUDI shares gained by 27.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 20.70 for the last 200 days.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of HUDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 18,371, which is approximately -2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 70.24% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 13,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in HUDI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $7000.0 in HUDI stock with ownership of nearly 780.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUDI] by around 937 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 3,696 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 28,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUDI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,662 shares during the same period.