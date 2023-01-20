Market cap of BCE Inc. [BCE] reaches 41.68B – now what?

BCE Inc. [NYSE: BCE] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $46.45 during the day while it closed the day at $46.14. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Gripping Four-Part Crave Original Investigative Docuseries, THUNDER BAY, Premieres February 17.

– Based on the ground-breaking podcast from CANADALAND, THUNDER BAY is executive produced, written, and hosted by Anishinaabe journalist and award-winning writer, Ryan McMahon –– The poignant and powerful series follows McMahon on his quest to reveal the truth behind the deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. –– A series trailer for THUNDER BAY is also revealed today –.

Crave announced today that its new, four-part original gripping investigative docuseries, THUNDER BAY, premieres on Friday, Feb. 17, and is available to audiences in both English and French. The series is produced, written, and co-directed by Anishinaabe journalist Ryan McMahon, who is on a quest to uncover the truth behind the deaths of numerous Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. – a Canadian city which has historically had high rates of homicides and hate crimes. THUNDER BAY debuts on Feb. 17 with the first two episodes, followed by the final two episodes on Feb. 24.

BCE Inc. stock has also gained 1.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCE stock has inclined by 6.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.11% and gained 4.98% year-on date.

The market cap for BCE stock reached $41.68 billion, with 911.90 million shares outstanding and 911.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, BCE reached a trading volume of 2825085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $48.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BCE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for BCE Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

BCE stock trade performance evaluation

BCE Inc. [BCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, BCE shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for BCE Inc. [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.95, while it was recorded at 46.51 for the last single week of trading, and 48.84 for the last 200 days.

BCE Inc. [BCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BCE Inc. [BCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +30.39. BCE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46.

BCE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BCE Inc. [BCE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc. go to 5.72%.

BCE Inc. [BCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,074 million, or 52.90% of BCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 77,450,098, which is approximately 0.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 28,754,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in BCE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $768.9 million in BCE stock with ownership of nearly -10.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BCE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in BCE Inc. [NYSE:BCE] by around 18,300,037 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 31,537,430 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 341,879,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,717,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,167,692 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,420,742 shares during the same period.