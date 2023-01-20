Market cap of Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] reaches 1.60B – now what?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] plunged by -$0.63 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.00 during the day while it closed the day at $5.49. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Ballard announces project with Adani to develop a hydrogen fuel cell truck for mining & transportation.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) (NSE: ADANIENT), part of the diversified Adani portfolio of companies, and Ashok Leyland.

This collaboration marks Asia’s first planned hydrogen powered mining truck. The demonstration project will be led by AEL, a company focused on both mining operations and developing green hydrogen projects for sourcing, transporting, and building out hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Ballard, an industry leading PEM fuel cell engine manufacturer, will supply the FCmoveTM fuel cell engine for the hydrogen truck and Ashok Leyland, one of the largest manufacturers of buses in the world, will provide the vehicle platform and technical support. The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock has also loss -4.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDP stock has declined by -3.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.90% and gained 14.61% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $1.60 billion, with 298.18 million shares outstanding and 251.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 4209858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $8.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $6.50, while TD Securities kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.09 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $447 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,604,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.24 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $29.2 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 9,363,059 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 12,096,436 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 59,918,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,378,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 518,303 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,428,334 shares during the same period.