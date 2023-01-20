Market cap of Apexigen Inc. [APGN] reaches 50.35M – now what?

Apexigen Inc. [NASDAQ: APGN] closed the trading session at $1.93 on 01/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.82, while the highest price level was $2.17. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Apexigen Announces New Phase 2 Data Evaluating Sotigalimab, its CD40 Agonist Antibody, at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2023.

-Results demonstrate sotigalimab’s ability to turn immunologically “cold” tumors “hot” to increase anti-tumor immune responses for increased therapeutic effect in patients with esophageal/gastro-esophageal junction and rectal cancers-.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 182.99 percent and weekly performance of -8.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -81.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 94.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, APGN reached to a volume of 7978750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apexigen Inc. [APGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APGN shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apexigen Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

APGN stock trade performance evaluation

Apexigen Inc. [APGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.10. With this latest performance, APGN shares gained by 94.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Apexigen Inc. [APGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5154, while it was recorded at 1.9480 for the last single week of trading, and 6.3968 for the last 200 days.

Apexigen Inc. [APGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66.

Apexigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Apexigen Inc. [APGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 28.10% of APGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APGN stocks are: DECHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III (CAYMAN), LLC with ownership of 1,894,551, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; YU FAN, holding 401,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in APGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.49 million in APGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apexigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Apexigen Inc. [NASDAQ:APGN] by around 3,117,317 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,687,426 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,649,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,155,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APGN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,112,703 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,644,497 shares during the same period.