Market cap of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] reaches 2.84B – now what?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] price plunged by -2.78 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on January 18, 2023 that The It Gets Better Project Announces Year Two of Major Grants Initiative Supporting LGBTQ+ Students in the United States and Canada.

Applications are open for 50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 Voices with $690K to be awarded to school projects uplifting and empowering LGBTQ+ youth.

– The It Gets Better Project, the world’s largest storytelling effort to uplift LGBTQ+ youth, has opened applications for year two of its 50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 Voices grants initiative. Grants of up to $10K each will be awarded to at least one middle or high school in every US state, including US territories, and fund projects that uplift and support the wellbeing of local LGBTQ+ students. This year, the project will expand into Canada under the name It Gets Better – Youth Grants | It Gets Better – Bourse Jeunesse, with grants awarded to at least one middle or high school in every Canadian province and territory. As with the initiative’s inaugural year, the project is made possible by support from American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) through American Eagle and Aerie customer donations in the US and Canada via their Real Rewards loyalty program, as well as an in-store pin-pad promotion during Pride Month 2022.

A sum of 2850154 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.97M shares. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares reached a high of $15.04 and dropped to a low of $14.67 until finishing in the latest session at $14.70.

The one-year AEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.18. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $16.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $25 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on AEO stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 22 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.51, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to -13.50%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,586 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,084,598, which is approximately 29.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,356,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.04 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $258.3 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 15.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 35,294,290 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 42,321,516 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 98,282,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,898,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,740,825 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 7,293,537 shares during the same period.