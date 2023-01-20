Market Analysts see The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gaining to $158. Time to buy?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] traded at a low on 01/19/23, posting a -5.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $124.64. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Allstate Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2022, with an estimated net loss between $285 million and $335 million and estimated adjusted net loss* between $335 million and $385 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4888535 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Allstate Corporation stands at 2.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for ALL stock reached $32.60 billion, with 268.70 million shares outstanding and 263.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, ALL reached a trading volume of 4888535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Allstate Corporation [ALL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $151.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.86.

How has ALL stock performed recently?

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.83. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.40, while it was recorded at 133.73 for the last single week of trading, and 129.09 for the last 200 days.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.79. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98.

Earnings analysis for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 3.92%.

Insider trade positions for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

There are presently around $25,825 million, or 81.50% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,700,343, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,995,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.54 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -2.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 18,817,841 shares. Additionally, 598 investors decreased positions by around 16,633,032 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 171,745,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,195,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,441,538 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 1,887,902 shares during the same period.