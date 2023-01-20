Market Analysts see Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ: SMCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.28%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Supermicro Provides Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Business Update.

Expects to Exceed Prior Financial Guidance.

Over the last 12 months, SMCI stock rose by 53.48%. The one-year Super Micro Computer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.4. The average equity rating for SMCI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.74 billion, with 52.60 million shares outstanding and 45.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, SMCI stock reached a trading volume of 4905567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $97.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Super Micro Computer Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc. is set at 5.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

SMCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, SMCI shares dropped by -12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.87 for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.74, while it was recorded at 79.12 for the last single week of trading, and 60.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super Micro Computer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.40. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.44.

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SMCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc. go to 10.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,782 million, or 74.30% of SMCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,812,194, which is approximately 4.291% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, holding 4,548,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.32 million in SMCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $233.95 million in SMCI stock with ownership of nearly 2.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Super Micro Computer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ:SMCI] by around 4,685,844 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 3,562,480 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,011,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,260,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMCI stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 818,524 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,244 shares during the same period.