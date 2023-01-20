Market Analysts see Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] falling to $95. Time to buy?

Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ: NTRS] traded at a low on 01/19/23, posting a -8.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $90.46. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Northern Trust Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Northern Trust Corporation has released its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. Results can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations as well as on the corporation’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 19, 2023, which is available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3491009 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Trust Corporation stands at 3.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for NTRS stock reached $18.69 billion, with 208.40 million shares outstanding and 207.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 975.82K shares, NTRS reached a trading volume of 3491009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRS shares is $100.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Northern Trust Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $104 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Northern Trust Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $128 to $141, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NTRS stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NTRS shares from 130 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Trust Corporation is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.75.

How has NTRS stock performed recently?

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, NTRS shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.88, while it was recorded at 96.87 for the last single week of trading, and 96.36 for the last 200 days.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.88. Northern Trust Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Trust Corporation go to 3.23%.

Insider trade positions for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]

There are presently around $15,710 million, or 85.10% of NTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,455,864, which is approximately 1.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,622,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in NTRS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $837.7 million in NTRS stock with ownership of nearly 4.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Trust Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ:NTRS] by around 9,410,620 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 7,913,607 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 156,347,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,671,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRS stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,049,919 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 371,715 shares during the same period.