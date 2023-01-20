Market Analysts see Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] loss -2.29% on the last trading session, reaching $5.13 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Innoviz Technologies to Unveil Breakthrough Innoviz360 LiDAR at CES® 2023.

– Innoviz360, for automotive and non-automotive applications, offers huge performance in a tiny package.

– Innoviz360 is designed for autonomous vehicles, trucks, shuttles, and non-automotive applications, including heavy machinery, smart cities, logistics, construction, and maritime.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. represents 135.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $658.33 million with the latest information. INVZ stock price has been found in the range of $4.82 to $5.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, INVZ reached a trading volume of 2825036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVZ stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for INVZ shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 107.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for INVZ stock

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.85. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 18.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]

There are presently around $352 million, or 51.50% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 12,469,391, which is approximately 13.504% of the company’s market cap and around 7.15% of the total institutional ownership; MAGMA VENTURE PARTNERS GENERAL PARTNER LTD., holding 8,576,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.0 million in INVZ stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $40.38 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly 9.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 11,146,904 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 8,855,571 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 48,651,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,654,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,902,957 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000,803 shares during the same period.