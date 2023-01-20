Market Analysts see American International Group Inc. [AIG] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] loss -0.79% or -0.49 points to close at $61.72 with a heavy trading volume of 4435242 shares. The company report on January 18, 2023 that AIG to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Feb. 15, 2023 and Host Conference Call on Feb. 16, 2023.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended Dec. 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

It opened the trading session at $61.90, the shares rose to $62.24 and dropped to $61.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIG points out that the company has recorded 19.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 4435242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $70.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $57 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.45.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.08, while it was recorded at 63.16 for the last single week of trading, and 56.63 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 11.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $40,967 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,820,488, which is approximately -2.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,869,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.2 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -16.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 35,552,313 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 57,629,473 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 570,574,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 663,756,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,390,202 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 13,236,417 shares during the same period.