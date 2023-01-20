Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $25

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.26%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Full-Year 2022 Results.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its full-year 2022 results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. You are invited to join in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 23, 2023. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide other forward-looking information.

A listen-only webcast, along with a summary investor presentation, can be found on the Liberty Global website at https://www.libertyglobal.com/investors/investor-news/year/all/brand/presentations-events/. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 75 days.

Over the last 12 months, LBTYK stock dropped by -22.85%. The average equity rating for LBTYK stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.79 billion, with 274.86 million shares outstanding and 253.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, LBTYK stock reached a trading volume of 3226690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43.

LBTYK Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares gained by 13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.25, while it was recorded at 21.81 for the last single week of trading, and 21.46 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,184 million, or 90.05% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 47,850,310, which is approximately -1.176% of the company’s market cap and around 7.66% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,494,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.62 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $242.17 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 20,154,768 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 23,251,495 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 196,826,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,232,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,918,740 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,522,955 shares during the same period.