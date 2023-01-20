Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC] is 0.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [NASDAQ: LGAC] traded at a low on 01/19/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.14.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3334559 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stands at 0.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.37%.

The market cap for LGAC stock reached $728.76 million, with 71.88 million shares outstanding and 57.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 244.48K shares, LGAC reached a trading volume of 3334559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LGAC stock performed recently?

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LGAC shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.24 for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 10.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGAC]

44 institutional holders increased their position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [NASDAQ:LGAC] by around 9,611,447 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,838,132 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 35,712,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,162,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGAC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,916,035 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,371,917 shares during the same period.