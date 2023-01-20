Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] is -19.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ: JUPW] loss -38.81% on the last trading session, reaching $0.62 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that CORRECTION: Jupiter Wellness Announces $4.1 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement.

This release has been corrected to update the final share count and closing date.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (“JUPW” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair, skin, and sexual wellness, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with investors for the purchase and sale of 4,315,787 shares in a registered direct offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also agreed to issue to the same investors a total of 8,631,574 warrants to purchase up to one share of common stock each at an exercise price of $1.00 per share. The private placement warrants will be exercisable beginning six months after issuance. 4,315,787 warrants will have a 3-year term from the initial exercise date and 4,315,787 warrants will have a 5-year term from the initial exercise date. The purchase price of one share, one 3-year warrant and one 5-year warrant is $0.95. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of both transactions are expected to be approximately $4.1 million. The transactions are expected to close on or about January 23, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. represents 21.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.36 million with the latest information. JUPW stock price has been found in the range of $0.5498 to $0.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 322.91K shares, JUPW reached a trading volume of 4251678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupiter Wellness Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JUPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.33. With this latest performance, JUPW shares dropped by -27.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0066, while it was recorded at 0.9354 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8720 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -583.09 and a Gross Margin at +12.08. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -976.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -267.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -221.32.

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.40% of JUPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JUPW stocks are: GLENVIEW TRUST CO with ownership of 2,041,556, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 424,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in JUPW stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.15 million in JUPW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ:JUPW] by around 65,166 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 91,106 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,960,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,116,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JUPW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,100 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 86,272 shares during the same period.