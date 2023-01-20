Immunic Inc. [IMUX] gain 27.86% so far this year. What now?

Immunic Inc. [NASDAQ: IMUX] traded at a high on 01/19/23, posting a 19.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.79. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Immunic Reports New Data From Phase 2 EMPhASIS Trial of Vidofludimus Calcium in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Supporting the Drug’s Neuroprotective Potential.

– Data Show Encouraging Signals for Vidofludimus Calcium for Preventing or Delaying Confirmed Disability Worsening –.

– Virtual Multiple Sclerosis R&D Day to be Held Today, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 am ET –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3907834 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Immunic Inc. stands at 11.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.80%.

The market cap for IMUX stock reached $80.44 million, with 44.36 million shares outstanding and 36.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, IMUX reached a trading volume of 3907834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Immunic Inc. [IMUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMUX shares is $21.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMUX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Immunic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Immunic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IMUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunic Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

How has IMUX stock performed recently?

Immunic Inc. [IMUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.77. With this latest performance, IMUX shares gained by 52.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Immunic Inc. [IMUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3624, while it was recorded at 1.5860 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2129 for the last 200 days.

Immunic Inc. [IMUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.56.

Immunic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings analysis for Immunic Inc. [IMUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Immunic Inc. go to 15.50%.

Insider trade positions for Immunic Inc. [IMUX]

There are presently around $31 million, or 44.70% of IMUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMUX stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,761,968, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,788,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 million in IMUX stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $2.37 million in IMUX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immunic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Immunic Inc. [NASDAQ:IMUX] by around 1,565,220 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,383,659 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,495,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,444,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMUX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,063,498 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,424,818 shares during the same period.