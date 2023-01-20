Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] is 18.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.00 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Hudbay Announces Climate Change Initiatives, 2030 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets and Net Zero Commitment.

While Hudbay’s operations are well-positioned in the lower half of the global GHG emissions curve for copper operationsi the company recognizes its role in mitigating climate change. Hudbay’s GHG emissions reduction plan includes the following initiatives:.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock is now 18.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBM Stock saw the intraday high of $6.15 and lowest of $5.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.75, which means current price is +19.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 3022180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HBM stock performed recently?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 19.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. go to 4.10%.

Insider trade positions for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

There are presently around $1,037 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 31,653,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.92 million in HBM stocks shares; and L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, currently with $108.46 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 20,339,274 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 21,915,080 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 130,525,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,780,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,715,666 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,670,208 shares during the same period.