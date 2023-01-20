Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] Is Currently -14.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] loss -14.91% or -0.12 points to close at $0.68 with a heavy trading volume of 3607720 shares. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Anti-Cancer Potential of Rencofilstat Expanded with Results from Preclinical Multiple Myeloma Studies.

– Synergistic activity demonstrated with rencofilstat in combination with first line multiple myeloma drug, bortezomib -.

It opened the trading session at $0.75, the shares rose to $0.8199 and dropped to $0.506, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HEPA points out that the company has recorded 12.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -161.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 657.30K shares, HEPA reached to a volume of 3607720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEPA shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for HEPA stock

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.32. With this latest performance, HEPA shares gained by 112.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4272, while it was recorded at 0.8575 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6174 for the last 200 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.40% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,308,523, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,592,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in HEPA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 221,065 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 562,179 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,372,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,155,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,119 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 512,602 shares during the same period.