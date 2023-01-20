For M&T Bank Corporation [MTB], Analyst sees a rise to $171.76. What next?

M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE: MTB] price surged by 5.49 percent to reach at $8.01. The company report on January 19, 2023 that M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS.

M&T Bank Corporation (“M&T”) (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) were $4.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $3.37 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.53 in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $765 million in the recent quarter, $458 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $647 million in the third 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets was 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from 1.15% in the corresponding 2021 period and 1.28% in the third quarter of 2022. That net income produced a return on average common shareholders’ equity of 12.59% in the recent quarter, 10.91% in the similar 2021 period and 10.43% in the third quarter of 2022. The results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of People’s United Financial, Inc. (“People’s United”) of $45 million ($33 million after-tax effect, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $53 million ($39 million after-tax effect, or $.22 of diluted earnings per share) in the third quarter of 2022.

A sum of 3521884 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.48M shares. M&T Bank Corporation shares reached a high of $155.48 and dropped to a low of $139.03 until finishing in the latest session at $153.81.

The one-year MTB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.03. The average equity rating for MTB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTB shares is $174.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for M&T Bank Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for M&T Bank Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $194, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on MTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M&T Bank Corporation is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 165.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60.

MTB Stock Performance Analysis:

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, MTB shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.76, while it was recorded at 149.87 for the last single week of trading, and 168.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into M&T Bank Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.50. M&T Bank Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

MTB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M&T Bank Corporation go to 13.03%.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,568 million, or 86.70% of MTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,490,777, which is approximately -1.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,229,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in MTB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.58 billion in MTB stock with ownership of nearly 0.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in M&T Bank Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE:MTB] by around 7,309,578 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 8,747,600 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 130,668,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,725,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTB stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,201,709 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 831,894 shares during the same period.