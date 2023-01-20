For Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] price plunged by -0.61 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Energy call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 3034644. The replay will be available until February 2, 2023.

A sum of 3111520 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Liberty Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $14.84 and dropped to a low of $14.385 until finishing in the latest session at $14.66.

The one-year LBRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.94. The average equity rating for LBRT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $21.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $25, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on LBRT stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LBRT shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

LBRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.84. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.01, while it was recorded at 15.76 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.58 and a Gross Margin at -1.70. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.97.

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LBRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 15.10%.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,232 million, or 87.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,052,882, which is approximately -14.18% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,972,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.81 million in LBRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $192.58 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 38.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 34,730,000 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 34,659,581 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 82,859,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,249,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,215,455 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 9,197,326 shares during the same period.