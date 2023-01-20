For Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.6986 during the day while it closed the day at $0.65. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Genius Brands Launches New Business Enterprise, Genius Music.

Company Developing Music Library of Over 8,000 Original Premium Production Tracks Specifically Designed and Produced for Content Creators and Monetization Across Its Channels.

Genius Brands International Inc. stock has also gained 9.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNUS stock has declined by -0.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.38% and gained 39.42% year-on date.

The market cap for GNUS stock reached $189.51 million, with 317.28 million shares outstanding and 295.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 3587608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

GNUS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.21 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6343, while it was recorded at 0.6602 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7064 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 10.50% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,098,090, which is approximately 7.904% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,818,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 million in GNUS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.01 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -41.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 2,168,186 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,658,585 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,103,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,930,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,749 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,135,228 shares during the same period.