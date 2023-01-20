Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Is Currently -2.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] loss -2.55% or -1.73 points to close at $66.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3063255 shares. The company report on January 8, 2023 that Exact Sciences Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Preliminary fourth quarter highlights:.

Expected total fourth quarter revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing, increased 28% compared to the fourth quarter 2021, with Screening revenue of $401.8-$402.8 million and Precision Oncology revenue of $142.9-$143.9 million.

It opened the trading session at $66.79, the shares rose to $67.34 and dropped to $63.0035, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXAS points out that the company has recorded 37.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -126.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, EXAS reached to a volume of 3063255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $61.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $60 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EXAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

Trading performance analysis for EXAS stock

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 27.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.47 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.05, while it was recorded at 68.00 for the last single week of trading, and 45.86 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.27 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $10,662 million, or 89.30% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 17,561,702, which is approximately 17.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,676,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $743.16 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 11.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 22,644,491 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 22,205,759 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 116,225,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,075,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,741,048 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,974,280 shares during the same period.