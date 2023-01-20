Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] is -4.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ: EVAX] gained 6.25% on the last trading session, reaching $1.70 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Evaxion receives FDA fast-track designation for personalized cancer immunotherapy.

In December 2022, Evaxion received FDA approval to proceed with its Phase 2b clinical trial, where EVX-01 is given in combination with KEYTRUDA® to patients with metastatic melanoma. On January 17, 2023, Evaxion furthermore received fast track designation for the vaccine candidate. The fast track is designed to expedite the FDA’s review of innovative, new drugs that demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need.

Evaxion Biotech A/S represents 23.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.34 million with the latest information. EVAX stock price has been found in the range of $1.56 to $1.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 206.34K shares, EVAX reached a trading volume of 5172792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVAX shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evaxion Biotech A/S is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for EVAX stock

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, EVAX shares dropped by -12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9642, while it was recorded at 1.6010 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3346 for the last 200 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of EVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVAX stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 106,909, which is approximately 27.903% of the company’s market cap and around 42.47% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 29,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in EVAX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6000.0 in EVAX stock with ownership of nearly -13.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evaxion Biotech A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ:EVAX] by around 25,068 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 108,580 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 9,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVAX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 200 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 14,980 shares during the same period.