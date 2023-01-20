Equinor ASA [EQNR] Revenue clocked in at $147.29 billion, down -11.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $31.075 during the day while it closed the day at $31.04. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees.

Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 9 February 2022.

Equinor ASA stock has also gained 0.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQNR stock has declined by -5.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.78% and lost -11.37% year-on date.

The market cap for EQNR stock reached $98.45 billion, with 3.15 billion shares outstanding and 909.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 2782681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $44.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EQNR stock trade performance evaluation

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.11, while it was recorded at 31.17 for the last single week of trading, and 35.63 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.90 and a Gross Margin at +36.79. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.75.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 42.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.90. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $3,484,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,570 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 110,952,900, which is approximately -1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9,953,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.95 million in EQNR stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $137.38 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 14,736,451 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 10,952,844 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 153,771,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,460,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,463,509 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,259,468 shares during the same period.