EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain 5.53% so far this year. What now?

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] jumped around 0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.98 at the close of the session, up 1.33%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that EnLink Midstream Declares Increased Quarterly Distribution, Schedules Quarterly and Year-End Earnings and 2023 Guidance Call.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of approximately 11% from the third quarter 2022 distribution, and further announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 15, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings, along with 2023 financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter Distribution DeclarationEnLink’s Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.125 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2022, which represents an increase of approximately 11% from the third quarter 2022 distribution. The fourth quarter 2022 cash distribution will be paid on February 13, 2023, to unitholders of record on January 30, 2023.

EnLink Midstream LLC stock is now 5.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENLC Stock saw the intraday high of $13.27 and lowest of $12.8307 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.58, which means current price is +12.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, ENLC reached a trading volume of 5087418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $13.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for EnLink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $9, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ENLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ENLC stock performed recently?

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.09 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.26, while it was recorded at 13.13 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]

There are presently around $2,699 million, or 92.50% of ENLC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 46,313,918, which is approximately -2.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 28,929,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.51 million in ENLC stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $189.69 million in ENLC stock with ownership of nearly -13.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EnLink Midstream LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC] by around 22,383,429 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 17,497,611 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 168,058,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,939,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,988,846 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,537,801 shares during the same period.