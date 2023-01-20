eBay Inc. [EBAY] Stock trading around $45.54 per share: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $45.93 during the day while it closed the day at $45.54. The company report on November 17, 2022 that eBay Motors Auctions One-of-a-Kind Vehicles Collected from a Nationwide Road Trip of America’s Hottest Car Cultures.

‘Parts of America’ will arrive in LA on November 17, revealing a collection of eleven custom rides created by leading car builders with four of the vehicles going up for sale on eBay.

Today, eBay Motors arrives in Los Angeles to mark the finale of its ‘Parts of America’ tour, the ultimate cross-country car enthusiast road trip. Since kicking off in September, the tour has stopped in twelve towns notable for their car cultures and communities, including sports cars seeking to tame the ‘Tail of the Dragon’ in Deals Gap, North Carolina, ‘bagger’ motorcycle mods meeting up in Rogers, Arkansas, and rock crawling Jeeps in Moab, Utah. With car enthusiasts descending on Los Angeles for one of the biggest events of the year, the eBay Motors Hauler will display, for the first time, the full collection of wild, one-of-a-kind, custom-modded rides collected along the route, all made possible with parts from eBay Motors.

eBay Inc. stock has also loss -2.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBAY stock has inclined by 18.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.41% and gained 9.81% year-on date.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $24.80 billion, with 548.00 million shares outstanding and 541.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 5616286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $46.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 60 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 11.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.74, while it was recorded at 46.20 for the last single week of trading, and 44.83 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 5.26%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,398 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,437,188, which is approximately 15.401% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,380,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.1 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -1.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 32,061,445 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 37,501,709 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 400,303,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 469,866,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,120,292 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 2,441,540 shares during the same period.