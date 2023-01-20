Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Stock trading around $67.43 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.32%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Datadog Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access the conference call by phone, please click this link to register for dial-in details. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock dropped by -48.87%. The one-year Datadog Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.27. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.03 billion, with 315.99 million shares outstanding and 263.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 3619879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $109.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 53.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.40, while it was recorded at 69.97 for the last single week of trading, and 94.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 47.01%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,422 million, or 80.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,146,835, which is approximately 2.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 17,408,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $995.69 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,343,568 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 31,531,700 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 167,832,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,707,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,084,594 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 5,357,649 shares during the same period.