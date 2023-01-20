Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] – find out why.

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] closed the trading session at $222.97 on 01/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $222.91, while the highest price level was $249.25. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in the Netherlands.

IQ8 Microinverters are the smartest, most powerful Enphase microinverters yet, with a 97.2 percent efficiency score based on European Union efficiency standards. IQ8 Microinverters are designed to match the latest generation of high output solar modules, delivering superior reliability, safety, and quality for residential solar systems. The IQ8 family of products offered in the Netherlands includes two types of software-defined microinverters, IQ8M™ and IQ8+™, which feature a peak output AC power of 330VA and 300VA, respectively. The microinverters are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 480W DC and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.85 percent and weekly performance of -6.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 6205890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $317.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $310 to $365, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 15.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 54.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -26.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.94 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 289.79, while it was recorded at 242.38 for the last single week of trading, and 247.41 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 38.10%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,566 million, or 81.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,387,471, which is approximately 2.338% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,173,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 2.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 496 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 17,257,163 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 30,152,569 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 53,796,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,206,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,753,521 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,798,850 shares during the same period.