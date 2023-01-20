CureVac N.V. [CVAC] is 71.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] jumped around 0.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.35 at the close of the session, up 9.18%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that CureVac Appoints Alexander Zehnder as CEO From April 1, 2023.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Dr. Franz-Werner Haas to complete successful tenure as CEO by March 31, 2023.

Dr. Alexander Zehnder to succeed Dr. Haas as new CEO, joining from Sanofi onApril 1, 2023.

CureVac N.V. stock is now 71.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVAC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.69 and lowest of $9.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.32, which means current price is +66.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 772.68K shares, CVAC reached a trading volume of 5256524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CureVac N.V. [CVAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $16.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $9 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $20, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

How has CVAC stock performed recently?

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, CVAC shares gained by 51.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading, and 11.66 for the last 200 days.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1022.41 and a Gross Margin at -144.14. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.74.

CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

There are presently around $71 million, or 19.90% of CVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION with ownership of 1,709,781, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 53.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 974,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.09 million in CVAC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.55 million in CVAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CureVac N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ:CVAC] by around 1,031,253 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,070,691 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,730,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,832,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 774,246 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 857,863 shares during the same period.