Credit Suisse lifts Corning Incorporated [GLW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.75 at the close of the session, down -0.53%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Corning Redefines Tough with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2.

The Newest Gorilla Glass Better Survives Drops on Rougher Surfaces, Like Concrete.

Corning Incorporated stock is now 11.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLW Stock saw the intraday high of $35.975 and lowest of $35.425 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.47, which means current price is +11.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, GLW reached a trading volume of 3310233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $37.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on GLW stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GLW shares from 46 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 105.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Corning Incorporated [GLW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.66, while it was recorded at 36.05 for the last single week of trading, and 33.68 for the last 200 days.

Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 8.40%.

There are presently around $20,702 million, or 70.00% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,986,278, which is approximately 1.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,945,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.23 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly 3.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 35,151,313 shares. Additionally, 492 investors decreased positions by around 40,458,062 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 503,478,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 579,087,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,511,265 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,180,725 shares during the same period.