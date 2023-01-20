Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $78

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.23%. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Corteva Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and its website. The Company will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the Company’s Investor Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Events and Presentations page until February 3, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, CTVA stock rose by 29.25%. The one-year Corteva Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.74. The average equity rating for CTVA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.36 billion, with 718.70 million shares outstanding and 713.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, CTVA stock reached a trading volume of 3085578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $72.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $64 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $73, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CTVA stock. On November 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTVA shares from 70 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 120.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CTVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.96, while it was recorded at 62.35 for the last single week of trading, and 59.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corteva Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CTVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 17.77%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,511 million, or 83.30% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,055,723, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,910,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.13 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -6.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 544 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 25,090,847 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 27,620,301 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 518,016,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,727,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,418,173 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,305,159 shares during the same period.