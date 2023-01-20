Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] is 41.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNCE] gained 20.14% on the last trading session, reaching $8.29 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Sun Pharma to Acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals, Advancing the Potential Treatment of Alopecia Areata.

Adds Deuruxolitinib, a Potential Best-in-Class Oral JAK Inhibitor for the Treatment of Alopecia Areata, an Autoimmune Dermatological Disease.

Leverages Sun Pharma’s Global Infrastructure to Provide Broad Access to Deuruxolitinib for Patients with Alopecia Areata.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 49.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $400.74 million with the latest information. CNCE stock price has been found in the range of $8.22 to $8.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 465.21K shares, CNCE reached a trading volume of 56933622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNCE shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for CNCE stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.18. With this latest performance, CNCE shares gained by 76.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.14 for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 7.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]

There are presently around $279 million, or 72.70% of CNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNCE stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 3,629,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,150,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.83 million in CNCE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.27 million in CNCE stock with ownership of nearly 15.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNCE] by around 7,162,638 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,958,316 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 22,589,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,710,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNCE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,699,286 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 562,910 shares during the same period.