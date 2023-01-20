Compass Inc. [COMP] Is Currently -10.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] traded at a low on 01/19/23, posting a -10.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.10. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Compass to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that Robert Reffkin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kalani Reelitz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The session is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event and any related presentation materials will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/comp/2254595 and the event will be available as a replay under the Events & Presentations section on the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4619915 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Compass Inc. stands at 10.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.05%.

The market cap for COMP stock reached $1.36 billion, with 432.46 million shares outstanding and 406.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 4619915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compass Inc. [COMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on COMP stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COMP shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has COMP stock performed recently?

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.67 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.22.

Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Compass Inc. [COMP]

There are presently around $902 million, or 67.10% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,300,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.73 million in COMP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $52.99 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 28.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 29,350,808 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 27,546,395 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 233,915,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,812,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,022,396 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 18,508,942 shares during the same period.