Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] Is Currently -0.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] loss -0.68% or -0.03 points to close at $4.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2946509 shares. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital Located in Ronceverte, West Virginia.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that affiliates of the Company have completed the divestiture of 122-bed Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, West Virginia, along with its respective assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services to a subsidiary of Vandalia Health. The transaction was effective January 1, 2023.

The divestiture of this hospital is among the potential transactions highlighted on the Company’s third quarter 2022 earnings call.

It opened the trading session at $4.34, the shares rose to $4.675 and dropped to $4.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYH points out that the company has recorded 6.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -134.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, CYH reached to a volume of 2946509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for CYH stock

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 15.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to -7.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

There are presently around $484 million, or 82.50% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,920,406, which is approximately -0.149% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 8,841,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.9 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.74 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly -9.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 16,478,142 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 25,211,435 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 68,332,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,021,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,854,366 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 9,162,700 shares during the same period.