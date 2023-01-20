Comerica Incorporated [CMA] Stock trading around $69.84 per share: What’s Next?

Comerica Incorporated [NYSE: CMA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.91% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.65%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Comerica Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has reported its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica’s website here. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K filing that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Comerica will host a conference call to review the fourth quarter 2022 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:.

Over the last 12 months, CMA stock dropped by -29.82%. The one-year Comerica Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.05. The average equity rating for CMA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.20 billion, with 131.00 million shares outstanding and 130.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, CMA stock reached a trading volume of 3422777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comerica Incorporated [CMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $80.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Comerica Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $78 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Comerica Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $80, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comerica Incorporated is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMA in the course of the last twelve months was 241.98.

CMA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, CMA shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.25, while it was recorded at 68.29 for the last single week of trading, and 75.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comerica Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comerica Incorporated [CMA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.19. Comerica Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27.

CMA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comerica Incorporated go to -10.70%.

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,675 million, or 84.90% of CMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,248,885, which is approximately 1.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,922,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $832.65 million in CMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $536.09 million in CMA stock with ownership of nearly 3.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comerica Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Comerica Incorporated [NYSE:CMA] by around 7,651,410 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 6,524,131 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 95,713,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,888,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMA stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,166,145 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,354,196 shares during the same period.