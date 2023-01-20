CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain 4.30% so far this year. What now?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] closed the trading session at $16.75 on 01/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.64, while the highest price level was $17.04. The company report on January 19, 2023 that CNH Industrial Brand Raven Is Encouraging the Next Generation of Engineers.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) brand Raven proactively invests in STEM education because it believes the need is great, and it believes it has excellent opportunities for students who are interested in STEM employment fields.

As part of Raven’s commitment to invest in STEM opportunities, the brand hosts Engineering Career Day, an annual hands-on learning experience designed to introduce high school students to the work Raven engineers do each day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.30 percent and weekly performance of -1.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, CNHI reached to a volume of 4021438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $18.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock. On October 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNHI shares from 14.42 to 12.14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 77.99.

CNHI stock trade performance evaluation

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.87 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.97, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 13.73 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,659 million, or 51.48% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,856,145, which is approximately 1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,420,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $727.29 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $709.07 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 40,731,809 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 35,034,789 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 441,174,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,941,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,295,161 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,688,962 shares during the same period.