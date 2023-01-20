Catalent Inc. [CTLT] is 9.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] gained 2.30% or 1.11 points to close at $49.29 with a heavy trading volume of 3611301 shares. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Catalent Appoints Ricardo Zayas as North American Biologics Operations Leader.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Ricardo Zayas as Senior Vice President, Operations, Biologics North America. Mr. Zayas will be responsible for all of the company’s North American biologics operations, including its centers of excellence for drug product fill/finish in Bloomington, Indiana, and gene therapy manufacturing in Harmans, Maryland. He will serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Catalent’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Maselli.

It opened the trading session at $47.75, the shares rose to $49.81 and dropped to $46.775, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTLT points out that the company has recorded -52.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, CTLT reached to a volume of 3611301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $69.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $60, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for CTLT stock

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.87, while it was recorded at 48.77 for the last single week of trading, and 82.77 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +33.97. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 8.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

There are presently around $8,865 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,223,242, which is approximately 0.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 18,420,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $907.94 million in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $792.9 million in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 28,026,921 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 30,507,535 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 121,328,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,863,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,323,537 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,556,047 shares during the same period.