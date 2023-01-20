Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $35

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] closed the trading session at $20.52 on 01/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.49, while the highest price level was $21.21. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Canada Goose Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced that the Company plans to issue results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended January 1, 2023, prior to the market open on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results at 9:00am ET on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at http://investor.canadagoose.com. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Canada Goose Q3 2023 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be accessible on the Company’s website until February 1, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.22 percent and weekly performance of -6.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, GOOS reached to a volume of 2886146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 43.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, GOOS shares gained by 11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.61, while it was recorded at 21.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48 and a Gross Margin at +59.47. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.64.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 28.20%.

There are presently around $923 million, or 89.52% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,605,295, which is approximately -7.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,074,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.61 million in GOOS stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $78.92 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly -2.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 5,257,683 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 6,739,300 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 33,000,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,997,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,780,608 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,254 shares during the same period.