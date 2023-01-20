BofA Securities lifts Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] slipped around -7.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $245.75 at the close of the session, down -2.80%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on January 31.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CST on Tuesday, January 31. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results, and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CST. The release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

Caterpillar Inc. stock is now 2.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAT Stock saw the intraday high of $251.25 and lowest of $244.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 260.50, which means current price is +4.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 4881234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $237.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $240 to $264. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $230, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CAT stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 196 to 221.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 46.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CAT stock performed recently?

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.70, while it was recorded at 253.67 for the last single week of trading, and 206.19 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 15.35%.

Insider trade positions for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $87,655 million, or 70.90% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,573,417, which is approximately -0.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,070,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.85 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.98 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 919 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 9,811,619 shares. Additionally, 885 investors decreased positions by around 16,261,008 shares, while 364 investors held positions by with 330,609,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,682,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 961,845 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 2,589,543 shares during the same period.