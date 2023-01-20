BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] – find out why.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] closed the trading session at $138.47 on 01/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $133.95, while the highest price level was $138.87. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results on January 26, 2023.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on January 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at investorvalero.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.15 percent and weekly performance of 3.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, VLO reached to a volume of 3224108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $147.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $150 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $147, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VLO stock trade performance evaluation

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.83, while it was recorded at 136.61 for the last single week of trading, and 118.80 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.83. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,676 million, or 82.50% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,538,120, which is approximately -1.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,220,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.88 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.96 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 621 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 19,435,695 shares. Additionally, 551 investors decreased positions by around 24,402,306 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 264,355,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,193,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,296,504 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,119,890 shares during the same period.