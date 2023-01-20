Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Is Currently -3.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] price plunged by -3.35 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Expands Private Wealth Distribution Channel Through iCapital and Allfunds.

Expanding access for qualified investors to Blue Owl’s software direct lending strategy.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL) today announced an expansion of its private wealth distribution channel in partnership with iCapital and Allfunds. Allfunds is, one of the world’s leading B2B WealthTech platforms. This means that Allfunds’ eligible clients will gain access to Blue Owl’s software direct lending strategy utilizing a feeder fund solution powered by iCapital1, a leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries.

A sum of 4146970 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.73M shares. Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $12.54 and dropped to a low of $11.97 until finishing in the latest session at $12.12.

The one-year OWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.78. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.42.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 11.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Owl Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

OWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 35.83%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,011 million, or 93.80% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 52,767,950, which is approximately 5.635% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.0 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $498.82 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly -15.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 37,725,801 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 15,561,280 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 360,190,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,478,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,137,304 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,279,649 shares during the same period.