Barclays lifts Synchrony Financial [SYF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $34.22 during the day while it closed the day at $33.21. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Bassett Furniture and Synchrony Partner on Multi-Year Financing Program.

Program Will Launch as Part of Synchrony’s HOME Network™.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, today announced that they are reestablishing a partnership with Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) to launch a multi-year financing program. The program provides consumers with payment options that they can use to access promotional financing at any of the company’s 92 company- and licensee-owned stores.

Synchrony Financial stock has also gained 1.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYF stock has inclined by 3.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.97% and gained 1.07% year-on date.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $15.01 billion, with 468.50 million shares outstanding and 448.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 5513155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $39.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $29, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.35.

SYF stock trade performance evaluation

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.67, while it was recorded at 33.54 for the last single week of trading, and 33.69 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,429 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,365,694, which is approximately -2.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 45,090,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.4 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -3.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 20,095,173 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 39,510,375 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 374,862,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,468,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,494,639 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 7,225,558 shares during the same period.