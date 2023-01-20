B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] – find out why.

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] price surged by 0.11 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Rithm Capital Corp. Announces Hire of Kenneth Bruce to Lead Investor Relations.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that Kenneth (Ken) Bruce has joined the company as Managing Director; Investor Relations. In his role, Mr. Bruce will lead the team responsible for cultivating and maintaining relationships with investors, discussing strategy, financial performance and Rithm’s long-term value proposition.

“Ken brings a wealth of experience with buy-side equity analysts and a strong network of relationships across the investment community. His deep industry knowledge and diverse investment experience will be an invaluable asset as Rithm Capital continues its growth and evolution,” commented Michael Nierenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rithm Capital.

A sum of 3011874 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.82M shares. Rithm Capital Corp. shares reached a high of $8.89 and dropped to a low of $8.7622 until finishing in the latest session at $8.88.

The one-year RITM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.83. The average equity rating for RITM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, RITM shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 8.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.40 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +88.17. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

There are presently around $2,014 million, or 49.50% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,025,714, which is approximately 0.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,739,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.93 million in RITM stocks shares; and PACER ADVISORS, INC., currently with $142.83 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly 34.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 22,098,325 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 12,137,953 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 192,543,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,780,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,473,290 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,428,151 shares during the same period.