Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] stock Reiterated by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $20

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKTS] price plunged by -17.18 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Akoustis Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $30.0 Million of Common Stock.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Akoustis expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $30.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses payable by Akoustis. Net proceeds, after the underwriting discount, but before estimated expenses of the offering payable by Akoustis, are expected to be approximately $28.2 million. Certain of the Company’s directors and officers have indicated an intent to purchase shares of common stock in the offering.

A sum of 2890066 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 384.55K shares. Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $3.12 and dropped to a low of $2.775 until finishing in the latest session at $2.94.

The one-year AKTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.45. The average equity rating for AKTS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKTS shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $12 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.40, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AKTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akoustis Technologies Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

AKTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.27. With this latest performance, AKTS shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akoustis Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -394.50 and a Gross Margin at -78.11. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -384.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.23.

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 49.90% of AKTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,175,561, which is approximately 1.619% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,621,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.71 million in AKTS stocks shares; and ELEMENTAL CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $7.35 million in AKTS stock with ownership of nearly -1.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akoustis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKTS] by around 1,233,987 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,940,003 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 23,317,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,491,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKTS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,316 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,021,973 shares during the same period.