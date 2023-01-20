Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain 6.77% so far this year. What now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] traded at a high on 01/19/23, posting a 2.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.51. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Barsele 2022 Diamond Drilling campaign tests Regional Targets while Avan Expansion, hole AVA22004 yielded a best 1.0-metre intercept grading 10.10 g/t gold.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2771273 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for AEM stock reached $24.88 billion, with 456.27 million shares outstanding and 455.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 2771273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $62.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEM shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 617.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AEM stock performed recently?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.18, while it was recorded at 55.12 for the last single week of trading, and 48.81 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

Insider trade positions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $14,725 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,328,727, which is approximately 1.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 17,800,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $988.11 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $888.91 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 3.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 33,359,111 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 31,023,029 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 200,889,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,272,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,005,966 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 19,706,828 shares during the same period.