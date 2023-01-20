ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $5

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.3686 during the day while it closed the day at $3.28. The company report on January 17, 2023 that ADMA Biologics Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Revenues and Provides 2023 Financial Guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenues of Approximately $49-$50 Million, an 89% Year-Over-Year Increase.

Full Year 2022 Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenues of Approximately $153-$154 Million, an 90% Increase Over Full Year 2021.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock has also loss -3.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADMA stock has inclined by 19.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.13% and lost -15.46% year-on date.

The market cap for ADMA stock reached $737.31 million, with 196.38 million shares outstanding and 176.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 2817833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

ADMA stock trade performance evaluation

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.68 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.41 and a Gross Margin at +0.57. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.61.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $429 million, or 67.30% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,975,594, which is approximately 3.057% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,933,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.86 million in ADMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $30.91 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 217.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 28,257,787 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 16,783,192 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 85,847,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,888,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,692,418 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,604,789 shares during the same period.