ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] is 5.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] traded at a high on 01/18/23, posting a 0.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.06. The company report on January 10, 2023 that 40Seas, a New Fintech Platform Designed to Modernize Cross-Border Trade Financing, Secures Funding of $111 Million from ZIM and Team8.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Funding equity round, led by Team8 with participation from ZIM, comes as fintech startup emerges from stealth mode to close the $1.7 trillion global trade finance gap.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4968782 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at 3.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.60%.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $2.18 billion, with 120.05 million shares outstanding and 80.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 4968782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ZIM stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ZIM shares from 43.60 to 53.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.21, while it was recorded at 17.51 for the last single week of trading, and 39.38 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $793 million, or 38.80% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 3,882,162, which is approximately 3.015% of the company’s market cap and around 27.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,361,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.7 million in ZIM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $54.41 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 6.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 7,006,079 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 14,431,331 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 22,474,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,912,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,510,535 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,346,696 shares during the same period.