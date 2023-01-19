why Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.75

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.35 during the day while it closed the day at $17.58. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Teri Bariquit to Retire as Nordstrom Chief Merchandising Officer.

After 37 years with the company, Teri Bariquit will be retiring from her role as chief merchandising officer.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced that Chief Merchandising Officer Teri Bariquit is retiring. To ensure a smooth transition, Teri will remain in her role until the company identifies her successor.

Nordstrom Inc. stock has also gained 4.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWN stock has declined by -8.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.73% and gained 8.92% year-on date.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $2.78 billion, with 159.50 million shares outstanding and 97.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 4625902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.54, while it was recorded at 17.59 for the last single week of trading, and 21.57 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 22.39%.

There are presently around $1,596 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,459,699, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,498,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.99 million in JWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $98.08 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -18.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,892,013 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 21,407,450 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 52,485,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,784,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,273,554 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,948,722 shares during the same period.