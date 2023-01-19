why Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.58

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.425 during the day while it closed the day at $26.80. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Marathon Oil Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings news release on Wednesday, Feb. 15, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock has also loss -0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRO stock has declined by -0.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.25% and lost -1.00% year-on date.

The market cap for MRO stock reached $17.21 billion, with 670.00 million shares outstanding and 634.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.16M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 8647576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $34.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on MRO stock. On June 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MRO shares from 31 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MRO stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.80, while it was recorded at 27.06 for the last single week of trading, and 26.47 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.17. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 33.29%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,513 million, or 79.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,869,325, which is approximately -2.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,589,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.25 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 28,839,060 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 79,476,256 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 395,885,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,201,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,171,445 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,016,183 shares during the same period.