why Fastenal Company [FAST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.62

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] slipped around -0.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $47.54 at the close of the session, down -1.41%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Activity.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.35 per share to be paid in cash on March 2, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 2, 2023. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008, December 2012, and December 2020. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates related to dividends at that time.

Fastenal Company stock is now 0.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FAST Stock saw the intraday high of $48.81 and lowest of $47.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.15, which means current price is +3.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 5291270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastenal Company [FAST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $49.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $58, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FAST stock. On October 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FAST shares from 50 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has FAST stock performed recently?

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.64, while it was recorded at 48.54 for the last single week of trading, and 50.88 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Insider trade positions for Fastenal Company [FAST]

There are presently around $21,390 million, or 79.30% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,012,006, which is approximately 0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,836,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.33 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 2.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 22,173,557 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 20,897,668 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 406,870,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,941,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,358,012 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,492,607 shares during the same period.