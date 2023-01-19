why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.58

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] traded at a low on 01/18/23, posting a -3.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.99. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Cognizant Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after market close.

Following the release, Cognizant management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) to discuss operating performance for the quarter. To participate in the conference call, domestic callers can dial 877-810-9510 and international callers can dial 201-493-6778 and provide the following conference passcode: Cognizant Call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5985386 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at 3.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $31.85 billion, with 516.00 million shares outstanding and 512.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 5985386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $63.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $62, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.60, while it was recorded at 62.92 for the last single week of trading, and 66.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.44%.

There are presently around $28,441 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,965,447, which is approximately 11.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,512,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.47 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -12.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 29,479,787 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 29,350,745 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 407,484,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,314,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,186,115 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,922,484 shares during the same period.