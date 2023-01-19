why Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.67

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] jumped around 0.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.30 at the close of the session, up 15.04%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Sidoti’s January Micro-Cap Conference.

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 64.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTXR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.35 and lowest of $1.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.01, which means current price is +66.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 507.89K shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 4823596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has CTXR stock performed recently?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.63. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0542, while it was recorded at 1.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0891 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.24.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Insider trade positions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $18 million, or 11.10% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,814,961, which is approximately 1.388% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,332,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 million in CTXR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.72 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 1.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 572,599 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,992,316 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 11,189,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,754,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 443,802 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 592,936 shares during the same period.